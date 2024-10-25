New agreement to explore viability of Ireland-to-Indiana direct container service

Ports of Indiana said Ireland ranks as Indiana’s highest importer with US$20.9 billion in 2023 shipments, which is more than the combined total of Canada and China, the second and third highest, respectively. The top shipments between Ireland and Indiana are pharmaceuticals and organic chemicals, which are Ireland’s top exports and Indiana’s top imports.

Both ports are also looking to expand upon recent container initiatives and evaluate opportunities to create a direct service between Europe and the expansive Chicago/Northern Indiana container market.