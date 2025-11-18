Navios Maritime Partners reports Q3 net income of $56.3m

Navios Maritime Partners reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, posting net income of $56.3 million, compared to $97.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter was $346.9 million, a slight increase from $340.8 million in Q3 2024, driven by a 2.4 per cent rise in the time charter equivalent (TCE) rate to $24,167 per day.