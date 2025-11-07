MSC suspends Mali services over fuel, terror concerns

The group has attacked convoys of fuel tankers attempting to reach Bamako, turning the screws on the military-led government and raising concern that the jihadists might try eventually to impose their rule.

"Due to major operational challenges caused by safety concerns and a fuel shortage, road transportation for cargo destined for Mali is temporarily suspended until further notice," MSC said in a statement posted to its website on Thursday.

"Consequently and with immediate effect, MSC will no longer accept bookings for Mali (via true B/L and via B/L pier and transit to Mali), until the situation is resolved. This measure applies to all ports of discharge, including the Abidjan, Dakar, Tema, Lome and Conakry corridors."