MSC reacts to maritime disruptions with new war surcharge

Shipping company MSC said on Thursday it would implement a "war surcharge" for cargoes moving to African nations and Indian Ocean islands from the Indian subcontinent and the gulf countries, after maritime traffic was affected in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab El-Mandeb.

The surcharges, effective on Thursday, apply to cargoes from the Indian subcontinent to East Africa, Somalia, Mozambique and Indian Ocean islands, as well as from the gulf nations to West Africa, East Africa, South Africa, Mozambique and the Indian Ocean islands, MSC said.