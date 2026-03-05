MSC reacts to maritime disruptions with new war surcharge

Shipping company MSC said on Thursday it would implement a "war surcharge" for cargoes moving to African nations and Indian Ocean islands from the Indian subcontinent and the gulf countries, after maritime traffic was affected in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab El-Mandeb.
The surcharges, effective on Thursday, apply to cargoes from the Indian subcontinent to East Africa, Somalia, Mozambique and Indian Ocean islands, as well as from the gulf nations to West Africa, East Africa, South Africa, Mozambique and the Indian Ocean islands, MSC said.
The surcharge for cargoes from the Indian subcontinent will be $500 per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) for dry containers and $1,000 per TEU for refrigerated containers, MSC said.
The shipping company said it will charge $2,000 for 20-foot containers, $3,000 for 40-foot containers and $4,000 for refrigerated containers on cargoes from Gulf nations to African countries.
