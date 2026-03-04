MSC: Gulf-bound cargo to be offloaded at nearest safe port

MSC, the world's largest carrier of ocean container cargo, said on Tuesday all cargo bound for ports in the gulf will be offloaded at the nearest safe seaport due to ongoing hostilities in the Middle East following US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The move, known as an "end of voyage" declaration, also applies to empty containers that have been released for loading with cargo and are intended for export to the ports in the Gulf, Geneva-based MSC said in a customer advisory.

A mandatory surcharge of $800 per container will apply to all affected shipments, without exception, to cover deviation costs, MSC said. "MSC sincerely regrets the necessity of this decision, which arises from exceptional circumstances beyond its control," the company said.