MSC founder Aponte hands over company's ownership to his children

MSC, the world's largest shipping group, said on Monday that its ownership was transferred from founder Gianluigi Aponte to his two children in the last quarter of 2025.

The Swiss-based company said the transfer to Diego and Alexa Aponte, respectively group president and chief financial officer, would ensure continuity and long-term stability in a major generational shift at the privately-held group.

Italy-born Gianluigi Aponte, who established MSC in 1970 and built it into a global shipping and logistics powerhouse, will retain his role as executive chairman, the company said, adding that MSC would continue to focus on its core business of maritime freight transport.