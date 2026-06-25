MPC Container Ships to acquire four 7,000TEU vessels with three-year charter

Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has agreed to acquire four 2023-2024 built, 7,000TEU container vessels from an unrelated third party.

Each ship has been secured with a three-year fixed-rate time charter to an undisclosed liner company. In parallel, MPCC has fixed forward charters for two vessels, and agreed to divest two non-strategic vessels, thus advancing the company's ongoing fleet modernisation.

MPCC has also secured a US$375 million senior secured term loan to fund its fleet renewal program.