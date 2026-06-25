Container Shipping

MPC Container Ships to acquire four 7,000TEU vessels with three-year charter

MPC Container Ships
MPC Container Ships
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Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has agreed to acquire four 2023-2024 built, 7,000TEU container vessels from an unrelated third party.

Each ship has been secured with a three-year fixed-rate time charter to an undisclosed liner company. In parallel, MPCC has fixed forward charters for two vessels, and agreed to divest two non-strategic vessels, thus advancing the company's ongoing fleet modernisation.

MPCC has also secured a US$375 million senior secured term loan to fund its fleet renewal program.

The acquisition of the four vessels is priced at US$340 million in total, and the fixed-rate charters will provide immediate earnings visibility, securing US$180 million in revenue and US$140 million in expected gross operating profit over the three-year charter period.

MPCC expects the transaction to be funded through a combination of bank debt and existing cash resources.

Delivery of the vessels, subject to inspection and customary closing conditions, is expected to take place between October and November 2026.

Europe
Norway
MPC Container Ships
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com