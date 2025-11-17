MPC Container Ships taps Chinese yard for 4,500TEU newbuilding quartet

Norwegian shipping company MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has entered into agreements with Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry for the construction of four 4,500TEU container vessels, scheduled for delivery starting in the first half of 2028.

The contract price per vessel is US$58 million and the agreement includes options for up to two additional vessels at the same price. Each vessel will operate under a 10-year time charter, with extension options, for an undisclosed global liner company.