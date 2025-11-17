MPC Container Ships taps Chinese yard for 4,500TEU newbuilding quartet

Norwegian shipping company MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has entered into agreements with Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry for the construction of four 4,500TEU container vessels, scheduled for delivery starting in the first half of 2028.
The contract price per vessel is US$58 million and the agreement includes options for up to two additional vessels at the same price. Each vessel will operate under a 10-year time charter, with extension options, for an undisclosed global liner company.
MPCC said the vessel design and commercial structure were optimised collaboratively with the charterer to ensure an optimal fit for the latter's network, operational profile, and long-term sustainability objectives.
MPCC expects the initial charter period will generate approximately US$375 million in revenue and around US$242 million in gross operating profit.
The vessels will feature advanced energy-efficient technologies, reducing slot costs by about 50 per cent compared to similar-sized peers, according to the company.
The project will be financed through a balanced mix of equity and debt, which MPCC said will ensure financial flexibility and maintaining a prudent capital structure.