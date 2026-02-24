MPC Container Ships reports strong Q4 2025 results, secures $2b charter backlog

Norwegian shipping company MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has presented its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of 2025.
MPCC said it delivered another quarter with solid operational and financial performance, supported by a strong contract backlog with 97 per cent of open days covered in 2026, 58 per cent in 2027, and 35 per cent in 2028.
Following the distribution policy, a quarterly dividend of US$0.05 per share has been declared, corresponding to 50 per cent of adjusted net profit.
MPCC reported a charter backlog of US$2 billion with 97 per cent contract coverage for 2026 and high coverage for 2027 (58 per cent), as well as 2028 (35 per cent).
The company's financial guidance for 2026 forecasts operating revenues in the range of US$450 million to US$460 million and gross operating profit in the range of US$240 million to US$260 million.
Q4 2025 operating revenues reached US$127 million (US$130 million in Q4 2024) and gross operating profit peaked at US$76 million (US$83.3 million in Q4 2024). The gross operating profit adjusted for non-recurring items in Q4 2025 was US$76 million (US$72.3 million in Q4 2024).
"MPCC’s performance in Q4 and throughout 2025 reflects disciplined execution and a proactive commercial strategy amid global market volatility," said MPCC Co-CEO and CFO Moritz Fuhrmann.
"We capitalised on resilient charter markets to increase our backlog to around US$2 billion and secured more than 97 per cent of 2026 open days, providing strong earnings visibility for the years ahead."
At the same time, MPCC continued to advance its fleet modernisation program, balancing divestments with the addition of 16 newbuildings, while maintaining moderate leverage and financial flexibility. Fuhrmann said this balanced approach underpins the announcement of MPCC's 17th consecutive dividend in March 2026.
"Amid heightened market noise and uncertainty, MPCC remains firmly positioned in the resilient small and mid-sized containership segments," added MPCC CEO Constantin Baack.
"We have deliberately prepared the company for uncertain markets by maintaining a flexible and robust balance sheet with strong investment capacity, while modernising our fleet in close collaboration with key customers. We remain committed to prudent capital allocation and a disciplined approach to capital deployment, while delivering sustained distributions to our shareholders."