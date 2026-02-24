MPC Container Ships reports strong Q4 2025 results, secures $2b charter backlog

Norwegian shipping company MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has presented its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

MPCC said it delivered another quarter with solid operational and financial performance, supported by a strong contract backlog with 97 per cent of open days covered in 2026, 58 per cent in 2027, and 35 per cent in 2028.

Following the distribution policy, a quarterly dividend of US$0.05 per share has been declared, corresponding to 50 per cent of adjusted net profit.