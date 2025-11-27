MPC Container Ships reports slight YOY profit drop in Q3 2025

MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has presented its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
MPCC delivered another quarter with solid operational and financial performance, supported by a strong contract backlog with 100 per cent of open days covered in 2025, 92 per cent in 2026 and 55 per cent in 2027.
The company is continuing to divest less efficient vessels and has in total divested 10 vessels in 2025 while ordering 10 newbuildings for delivery from 2027.
Following the distribution policy a quarterly dividend of US$0.05 per share is declared, corresponding to 50 per cent of adjusted net profit.
MPCC posted operating revenues of US$125.9 million in Q3 2025 (US$132.5 million in Q3 2024) and gross operating profit of US$83.5 million (US$84.8 million in Q3 2024). The gross operating profit adjusted for non-recurring items was US$74.9 million in Q3 2025 (US$78.8 million in Q3 2024).
MPCC Increased guidance for 2025 for operating revenues in the range of US$500-510 million and gross operating profit in the range of US$330-340 million.
The company's balance sheet remains solid, with 28 debt-free vessels and a leverage ratio of 34.6 per cent.
"MPCC’s performance in the third quarter demonstrates continued value creation, highlighting our ability to take great advantage of the market conditions, seize opportunities and execute effectively," said MPCC Co-CEO and CFO Moritz Fuhrmann.
"Amid heightened market noise and uncertainty, MPCC remains firmly positioned in the resilient small and mid-sized containership segments," added MPCC CEO Constantin Baack. "Our flexible balance sheet and disciplined capital approach enable us to navigate volatility while building strong partnerships that enhance long-term value creation.
"Our execution capabilities and proven track record of delivering results across cycles, gives MPCC confidence to continue our course to generating attractive shareholder returns regardless of market conditions."