MPC Container Ships reports robust Q2 performance with $78m profit and high fleet utilisation

Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has presented its quarterly results for the second quarter of 2025.

MPCC said it delivered another quarter with solid operational and financial performance, supported by a strong contract backlog with 100 per cent of open days covered in 2025 and 89 per cent in 2026. The company also continues to divest less efficient vessels and in July ordered four 4,500TEU newbuildings with delivery from the second half of 2027.