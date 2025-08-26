MPC Container Ships reports robust Q2 performance with $78m profit and high fleet utilisation
Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has presented its quarterly results for the second quarter of 2025.
MPCC said it delivered another quarter with solid operational and financial performance, supported by a strong contract backlog with 100 per cent of open days covered in 2025 and 89 per cent in 2026. The company also continues to divest less efficient vessels and in July ordered four 4,500TEU newbuildings with delivery from the second half of 2027.
MPCC said it continued robust operations with high fleet utilisation of 97.6 per cent (97.6 per cent in Q2 2024) and adjusted average time charter equivalent earnings of US$26,247 per day (US$26,742 per day in Q2 2024).
The company's operating revenues totalled US$137.9 million (US$130.9 million in Q2 2024) while gross operating profit reached US$107.4 million (US$84.4 million in Q2 2024). Gross operating profit adjusted for non-recurring items was US$80.7 million (US$78.0 million in Q2 2024).
Profit for the period was US$78.1 million (US$64.8 million in Q2 2024) and US$48.6 million adjusted for non-recurring items (US$58.4 million in Q2 2024).
"We are very pleased to report another strong quarter, marked by solid operational performance and high fleet utilisation," said MPCC Co-CEO and CFO Moritz Fuhrmann. "We are particularly excited about our newbuilding program comprising four state-of-the-art vessels, which will further enhance our fleet and support long-term growth.
"During the quarter we have also secured US$100 million in loan facilities as well as a US$250 million accordion option, providing us with financial flexibility for future growth."
"Looking ahead, we expect continued volatility and uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting global trade policy," added MPCC CEO Constantin Baack. "While these dynamics pose challenges, they also present compelling opportunities for agile and well-capitalized players.
"Maintaining strong investment capacity is critical for MPCC, not only to navigate the shifting landscape but to act decisively when attractive opportunities arise. Our disciplined strategy and proven ability to generate value in complex markets position us to capitalise on emerging trends and deliver sustainable growth for our shareholders."