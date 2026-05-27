MPC Container Ships posts solid Q1 profit amid strong charter backlog

MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has presented its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

MPCC said it delivered another quarter with solid operational and financial performance, supported by a strong contract backlog with 99 per cent of open days covered in 2026, 69 per cent in 2027, and 41 per cent in 2028.

During Q1 2026, the company continued robust operations with very high fleet utilisation of 99.1 per cent (Q1 2025: 96 per cent) and adjusted average time charter earnings of US$25,040 per day (Q1 2025: US$25,441 per day).