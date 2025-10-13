MPC Container Ships orders 1,600TEU newbuildings from Chinese yard

The total investment amounts to US$66 million. MPCC said it holds options for additional vessels, offering future scalability in line with market opportunities.

Each vessel will be fixed on an eight-year time charter (plus a two-year optional period) with an undisclosed global liner company. MPCC expects this will generate approximately US$92 million in revenue and contribute around US$54 million in gross operating profit over the contracted charter period, providing substantial earnings visibility as well as derisking.