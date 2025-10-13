MPC Container Ships orders 1,600TEU newbuildings from Chinese yard

Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has awarded contracts for two 1,600TEU high cube container vessels to China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding.
The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to MPCC in the second half of 2027.
The total investment amounts to US$66 million. MPCC said it holds options for additional vessels, offering future scalability in line with market opportunities.
Each vessel will be fixed on an eight-year time charter (plus a two-year optional period) with an undisclosed global liner company. MPCC expects this will generate approximately US$92 million in revenue and contribute around US$54 million in gross operating profit over the contracted charter period, providing substantial earnings visibility as well as derisking.
MPCC said the vessels will each feature a state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient design optimised for the Northern Europe trade and its restricted channels.
A refined hull form, shallow draught, and high manoeuvrability will ensure efficient operations, while energy-saving systems will deliver improved environmental performance.
MPCC Co-CEO Constantin Baack said the transaction is part of the company's long-term fleet renewal strategy, "designed to generate sustainable value through modernisation and optimisation."