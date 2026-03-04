Container Shipping

Malta-flagged container ship hit by projectile in Hormuz, vessel abandoned

Safeen Prestige
Safeen PrestigeMarineTraffic.com
Published on

The Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, prompting its crew to abandon ship, shipping sources said.

The vessel was hit some two nautical miles north of Oman while transiting eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz at 11:09 GMT, British maritime risk management company Vanguard said.

"The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile just above the waterline, resulting in a fire in the engine room. No environmental impact has been reported at this time," Vanguard said.

Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz

British navy agency UKMTO reported it had received a report involving a unnamed container ship being hit by an unknown projectile and the crew abandoned the vessel with no reported injuries.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Europe
MENA
Iran
Oman
Strait of Hormuz
Malta
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)
Middle East Conflicts
Safeen Prestige (vessel)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com