Malta-flagged container ship hit by projectile in Hormuz, vessel abandoned

The Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, prompting its crew to abandon ship, shipping sources said.

The vessel was hit some two nautical miles north of Oman while transiting eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz at 11:09 GMT, British maritime risk management company Vanguard said.

"The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile just above the waterline, resulting in a fire in the engine room. No environmental impact has been reported at this time," Vanguard said.