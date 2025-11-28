Malaysia's Harbour-Link Group net profit inches up despite revenue dip

Harbour-Link Group has reported a net profit of MYR31.03 million ( $7.3 million) for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, a slight increase of one per cent compared to the MYR30.67 million profit recorded in the same period last year.

The group's revenue for the quarter fell by four per cent year-on-year to MYR238.21 million, down from MYR248.27 million in Q1 2025. The decline was primarily driven by the shipping and marine segment, where revenue dropped by 15 per cent to MYR139.68 million due to lower cargo lifting volumes resulting from scheduled vessel maintenance.