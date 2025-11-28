Malaysia's Harbour-Link Group net profit inches up despite revenue dip

Harbour-Link Group has reported a net profit of MYR31.03 million ( $7.3 million) for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, a slight increase of one per cent compared to the MYR30.67 million profit recorded in the same period last year.
The group's revenue for the quarter fell by four per cent year-on-year to MYR238.21 million, down from MYR248.27 million in Q1 2025. The decline was primarily driven by the shipping and marine segment, where revenue dropped by 15 per cent to MYR139.68 million due to lower cargo lifting volumes resulting from scheduled vessel maintenance.
Despite the lower revenue, the group achieved a higher profit before tax of MYR36.20 million, up five per cent from MYR34.42 million in the previous year.
This was bolstered by a significant increase in other income, which surged to MYR6.52 million from MYR1.01 million, largely due to a realised gain from the disposal of the vessel Harbour Ruby.
The integrated logistics segment also contributed positively, with profit before tax rising 61 per cent to MYR11.28 million, driven by enhanced operating efficiency and higher equipment rental activity, despite a four per cent dip in revenue.
Looking ahead, Harbour-Link expects the container liner segment to deliver stable to improving performance in the upcoming quarter, supported by increased year-end cargo movements and stable freight rates.