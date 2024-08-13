Maersk to order over 50 dual-fuel ships under fleet renewal plan

All vessels will be dual-fuel capable with the intent to operate them on low-emission fuel. To ensure the long-term competitiveness of the fleet and its ability to deliver on decarbonisation goals, Maersk has elected a mix of methanol and liquefied gas dual-fuel propulsion systems.

Maersk said that while green methanol is likely to become the most competitive and scalable pathway to decarbonisation in the short term, the company also foresees a multifuel future for the industry, which includes liquified bio-methane. Once the vessels have been delivered, around 25 per cent of the Maersk fleet will be equipped with dual-fuel engines.

The orders will reach a total of 50 to 60 ships combining both owned and chartered dual-fuel vessels equaling 800,000 TEUs.