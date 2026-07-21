Maersk to gradually resume operations at Venezuelan port

Danish shipping line Maersk announced on July 21 that it will begin a gradual return to operations at the Port of La Guaira in Venezuela following an earthquake on June 24.

It said the phased return is intended to support a safe and stable restoration of normal services while allowing port activities to ramp up progressively.

Under the scheduled plan, vessel AS Angelina will evacuate empty containers from the port during week 30. During week 31, vessel Maersk Cap Carmel will discharge full import containers at La Guaira.

Both import and export operations are scheduled to resume through La Guaira during week 32 with the return of AS Angelina.