Maersk signs contract for eight newbuild containerships in China

Danish shipping company Maersk said on Monday it had signed an order for eight large container vessels to be built by China's New Times Shipbuilding, for delivery in 2029 and 2030.

The 18,600 TEU vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines able to operate on conventional bunker fuel or liquid gas, Maersk said in a statement.

The ships, measuring 366 meters (1,200 feet) in length and 58.6 meters in breadth, are more compact than the current maximum container vessel length of 400 meters, according to Maersk.