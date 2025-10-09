Maersk shares fall to three-month low on potential ceasefire, resumption of trade routes

Maersk shares fell on Thursday to their lowest since July, as investors anticipated a Gaza ceasefire deal could eventually restore container shipping routes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, easing a capacity crunch that has supported freight rates.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, raising hopes that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces might halt attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Such attacks have forced shippers to reroute south of Africa since late 2023.