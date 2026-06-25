Maersk says two of its vessels safely left Persian Gulf overnight

Shipping group Maersk said on Thursday the Maersk Baltimore and a time-chartered vessel had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz and exited the Persian Gulf overnight.

"The transits were completed in close coordination with our security partners and followed thorough security assessments," Maersk said in a statement.

The war in Iran that began on February 28 has disrupted travel and cargo across the wider Middle East, and many vessels, including those belonging to Maersk, as well as competitors Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM, have been unable to enter or leave the gulf.