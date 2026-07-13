Maersk resumes Red Sea transits for Middle East-Africa route

Danish shipping group Maersk said on Monday it will resume sailing through the Red Sea for another one of its services, part of the group's gradual return to using the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe.

The company said in a statement it would resume the sailings for its WAF6 service, which is solely operated by Maersk and which connects the Middle East, Mediterranean and West Africa.

"This change marks another step towards a gradual return to the trans-Suez corridor," Maersk said.