Maersk redistributing ship fuel to ensure supplies as Iran war disrupts supply

Maersk said on Wednesday it is redistributing fuel to ensure supplies for its vessels as the Iran war disrupts the flow and storage of maritime fuel in the Middle East, where the Danish carrier also has 10 ships stranded in the Persian Gulf.

"We are proactively redistributing fuel to ensure vessels can continue to bunker where needed and keep our ocean network running without interruptions," a Maersk spokesperson said.

Drones struck oil storage facilities in Salalah port ​on Wednesday, a security firm and Oman TV said. Oman's state news agency, ​citing an energy ​ministry official, said there has been ⁠no disruption to the continuity of oil supplies or petroleum ​derivatives in ​the ⁠country.