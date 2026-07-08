Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to include Suez Canal in existing Asia-Europe service

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will implement a structural change to one of its existing services that connect Asia and Europe via the Mediterranean.

The two companies said that their AE15 service will now sail via the trans-Suez route instead of transiting via the Cape of Good Hope. The first sailing on this route will be undertaken by Majestic Maersk.

Maersk added that this joint decision with Hapag-Lloyd came following thorough assessments of the security situation in the Red Sea area, in addition to marking a step towards a gradual return to the trans-Suez corridor. This means that AE15 will have the rotation: Qingdao – Kwangyang – Ningbo – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Said – Damietta – Colombo – Singapore.