Maersk explores more ethanol use for fuel to cut reliance on China

Danish shipping company Maersk is looking at increasing its use of ethanol as a fuel, which could reduce its dependence on China and boost its decarbonisation efforts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing an interview with CEO Vincent Clerc.

Clerc noted that while China dominates the market for fuels such as "green methanol", the US and Brazil are the world's leading ethanol producers.

“If all the upside is only in China, then some countries will object,” Clerc told the FT. “But if the upside is more evenly distributed, then more countries will support it...it will make the green transition something that more countries can see an upside to.”