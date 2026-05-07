Maersk: energy crunch to persist even if Iran peace deal struck

Clerc said Maersk had so far managed to recover those costs in full through contract renegotiations and spot rate increases, but cautioned that the energy crisis showed no sign of fading.

"The energy crisis does not go away the day peace comes," Clerc told a press conference. "Oil companies I speak to...expect it to last at minimum several more months, possibly many more months," he added.

Clerc said passing on the higher costs to customers had been difficult but that Maersk had managed it until now. "They can understand, even if they don't like it, why we have to do it," he said. "(It) is not something we can just absorb."

Maersk, which is viewed as a bellwether for global trade, still projects global container volume growth of between two and four per cent this year but said the situation remained volatile.