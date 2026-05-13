Lower freight rates impact Yang Ming earnings in first quarter

Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has released its financial report for the first quarter of 2026. The company recorded consolidated operating revenue of NT$38.66 billion ($1.199 billion) and a net profit of NT$1.436 billion for the period.

Lower average market freight rates compared to the previous year and fleet allocation challenges linked to the Middle East conflict affected the quarterly performance, the company stated.

The company noted that shipping demand is projected to grow by 2.5 per cent in 2026, while supply is expected to increase by 3.8 per cent, citing a report by Alphaliner. The same report indicated that approximately 1.61 million TEU of new vessel capacity is scheduled for delivery throughout the year.