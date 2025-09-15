Langh Ship takes delivery of third feeder vessel in series

Finnish shipping company Langh Ship recently took delivery of a new container vessel during a ceremony in Zhoushan, China.
Martta is the final unit in a new series of three 1,200TEU feeder containerships built by PaxOcean Zhoushan. Design work was undertaken by Langh Ship in collaboration with China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.
Like her earlier sister ships Ingrid and Lene, Martta is optimised for carrying 45-foot containers both in the holds and on deck.
Among the unique features of Langh Ship's new feeder vessel are the hatch covers, which can be opened in three sections along the beam of the vessel. Langh Ship said this ensures better accessibility to the cargo holds, even if the entire bay on deck is not discharged.
The cargo holds are fitted with cell guides, which can be adjusted in sections between 40-foot and 45-foot container positions.
The hull lines of the vessel have been optimised in such a way that cargo capacity can be maximised while minimising energy consumption and still allow the vessel to maintain a speed of 18 knots if needed.