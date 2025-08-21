Japan's Imabari delivers 13,900TEU containership

Japanese shipbuilder Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered ONE Sincerity, a new 13,900TEU container ship for operator Ocean Network Express (ONE), on August 12. The vessel was constructed at the company’s Hiroshima shipyard.

The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 335.9 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a service speed of approximately 22 knots. Classed by Lloyd’s Register, the ship is powered by one MAN 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine. The ship is equipped with four tiers of lashing bridges on deck and can carry a large number of refrigerated containers, as well as hazardous materials compliant with the international maritime dangerous goods (IMDG) code.