Japan's Imabari delivers 13,900TEU containership
Japanese shipbuilder Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered ONE Sincerity, a new 13,900TEU container ship for operator Ocean Network Express (ONE), on August 12. The vessel was constructed at the company’s Hiroshima shipyard.
The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 335.9 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a service speed of approximately 22 knots. Classed by Lloyd’s Register, the ship is powered by one MAN 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine. The ship is equipped with four tiers of lashing bridges on deck and can carry a large number of refrigerated containers, as well as hazardous materials compliant with the international maritime dangerous goods (IMDG) code.
According to the builder, the ship’s design achieves an energy efficiency design index (EEDI) reduction of approximately 60 per cent over baseline requirements. Its efficiency features include energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, low-friction hull paint, and a bow wind cover. To comply with emissions regulations, the vessel is fitted with a hybrid exhaust gas purification system for sulphur oxides and an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) for nitrogen oxides.
The shipbuilder also stated that it has developed a concept design and has acquired an approval in principle from the vessel's classification society for a future conversion of the vessel to run on methanol or ammonia, as well as for the installation of a carbon capture system.