Israeli defence ministry opposes local shipping company's takeover by German firm

The Israeli Ministry of Defence (MOD) has expressed opposition to the proposed takeover of local shipping company Zim Integrated Shipping Services by Germany's Hapag-Lloyd.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 5, Defence Minister Israel Katz said the sale of Zim to Hapag-Lloyd, “does not allow for the preservation of the security interests of the State of Israel.”

Katz's statement was issued amid local media reports quoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that the acquisition of Zim is not currently on the Israeli Government's agenda.