In token effort, CMA CGM to put 10 new ships under French flag after scrutiny at home

CMA CGM will register 10 container vessels to be delivered in the next three years under the French flag, adding more seafarers from its home country after facing calls to contribute more to France's debt-stricken economy.

CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping line, will recruit 135 French seafarers at an additional cost of 15 million to 17 million euros ($17 to $20 million) per year compared with foreign flag registrations, it said on Tuesday.