Imabari Shipbuilding delivers 2,086TEU containership
Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding has delivered the Maersk Namsos, a 2,086TEU containership on June 4.
The Panama-flagged ship has a gross tonnage of 25,723 and measures 171.9 metres in length, 32.2 metres in width, and 16.8 metres in depth. It is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and has a service speed of approximately 18 knots.
According to Imabari, the vessel is fitted with three deck cranes, enabling cargo operations at ports without handling equipment. It can load a significant number of reefer containers on both deck and hold and is capable of transporting dangerous goods in line with the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code.
The vessel also includes a double-tiered bridge design to facilitate container stacking.
The Maersk Namsos meets the latest energy efficiency design index (EEDI) requirements, the company said.
The vessel is also equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system on the main engine and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for the generator, in compliance with IMO Tier III standards.