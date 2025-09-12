Imabari Shipbuilding delivers 2,080TEU containership

The Imabari Shipbuilding Group has announced that its main shipyard delivered the new 2,080 TEU container ship Maersk Notodden on Tuesday, September 9.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 171.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a service speed of approximately 18 knots. The ship is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and is powered by a MAN 6S60ME-C10.6 main engine.
Maersk Notodden is designed to carry a large number of refrigerated containers and is also equipped to transport various hazardous materials that are subject to the international maritime dangerous goods (IMDG) Code. For cargo handling in ports that are not fully equipped with their own cranes, the vessel is fitted with three deck cranes.
According to the builder, the vessel meets the latest requirements for the energy efficiency design index (EEDI). The main engine is equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system for nitrogen oxides (NOx), and the generators are fitted with a selective catalyst reduction (SCR) system. The ship also has a ballast water treatment system and an inventory list based on the ship recycling convention.