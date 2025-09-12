Imabari Shipbuilding delivers 2,080TEU containership

Maersk Notodden is designed to carry a large number of refrigerated containers and is also equipped to transport various hazardous materials that are subject to the international maritime dangerous goods (IMDG) Code. For cargo handling in ports that are not fully equipped with their own cranes, the vessel is fitted with three deck cranes.

According to the builder, the vessel meets the latest requirements for the energy efficiency design index (EEDI). The main engine is equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system for nitrogen oxides (NOx), and the generators are fitted with a selective catalyst reduction (SCR) system. The ship also has a ballast water treatment system and an inventory list based on the ship recycling convention.