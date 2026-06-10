Icon Energy places minority investment in chartered containership

Icon Energy has agreed to acquire a minority stake in a containership that is under a long-term contract with a liner operator. The Athens-headquartered firm will secure an approximately five per cent equity interest in the entity established to own the vessel.
Built in 2008, the vessel is a 2,000 TEU geared container feeder with high reefer capacity that will be chartered at a fixed rate of $26,500 per day for 24 to 26 months.
The charter is projected to generate a minimum contracted revenue of approximately $19 million, with a consortium of maritime investors managing the vessel.
Icon Energy reported that its investment will be funded using cash on hand, with the transaction expected to close by the end of June 2026, subject to definitive documentation and customary closing conditions.
The company said the transaction is part of an opportunistic investment framework intended to complement its core dry bulk business through selective co-investments alongside experienced partners.
It expects future co-investments under this framework to be passive, non-controlling positions.