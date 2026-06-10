Icon Energy places minority investment in chartered containership

Icon Energy has agreed to acquire a minority stake in a containership that is under a long-term contract with a liner operator. The Athens-headquartered firm will secure an approximately five per cent equity interest in the entity established to own the vessel.

Built in 2008, the vessel is a 2,000 TEU geared container feeder with high reefer capacity that will be chartered at a fixed rate of $26,500 per day for 24 to 26 months.

The charter is projected to generate a minimum contracted revenue of approximately $19 million, with a consortium of maritime investors managing the vessel.