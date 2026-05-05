Iceland's Eimskip reports lower revenue and earnings in Q1 2026

Icelandic shipping group Eimskip reported a revenue of €191.7 million ($207 million) for the first quarter of 2026, which represents a 4.8 per cent decrease from the same period last year.

Following this decline, operating profit before depreciation fell to €9.3 million from €15.3 million in 2025.

Production disruptions at Norðurál and the closure of PCC Bakki contributed to the decrease, as did costs from vessel-related incidents and rising fuel prices. Lower global freight rates also pressured the international forwarding segment, where revenue decreased by 12.7 per cent.