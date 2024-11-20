Hydrogen-powered boxship design project secures EU funding

EOConcept launched the Energy Observer 2 project in 2022 with the aim of designing a cargo vessel with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Known as EO2, the advanced demonstrator vessel will combine cutting-edge engineering and innovative technologies and is scheduled for completion by 2029.

Selected from among 85 projects in the EU Innovation Fund's latest call for projects, EO2 has been awarded €40 million (US$42 million) in financial support to encourage the development of clean technologies in sectors where decarbonisation has proven challenging.