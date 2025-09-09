HJ Heavy Industries wins KRW640b order for four methanol-ready containerships

The company stated it has been building a reputation in the mid-sized ship sector by winning orders for 5,500 to 9,000 TEU container ships that are optimised for its main site, the Yeongdo Shipyard in Busan, where the new vessels will be built.

Yoo Sang-cheol, CEO of HJ Heavy Industries, said, “This contract is an example of an existing ship owner placing additional orders while being satisfied with the delivery date, specifications, and quality.”

The four ships are scheduled to be delivered sequentially starting in 2027.