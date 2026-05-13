Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 earnings take a hit from falling rates and Hormuz closure

German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss, citing the impact of lower freight rates and operational disruptions stemming from severe weather conditions and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz on the back of the Iran war.

The group posted a net loss of €219 million ($257 million) compared to a profit of €446 million in the first three months of 2025.

Hundreds of commercial vessels and up to 20,000 seafarers have been unable to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy-trade waterway that has been virtually closed since the US and Israel began attacks on Iran in February.