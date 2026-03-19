Hapag-Lloyd signs maritime agreements with Indian Government

Hapag-Lloyd and the Indian Government signed three letters of intent to deepen maritime cooperation and support the development of the country's shipping and logistics sector.

The shipping group plans to explore the reflagging of up to four vessels under the Indian registry as part of this new collaboration.

Any such transition remains subject to commercial assessments and regulatory requirements, according to the company.

A separate initiative involves the creation of a ship recycling ecosystem in India intended to provide capacity for processing up to 100 vessels. Officials noted that this project is designed to ensure end-of-life vessels are handled in facilities that meet international safety standards.