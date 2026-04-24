Hapag-Lloyd ship clears Strait of Hormuz, company mum on details of crossing

Container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said on Friday that one of its ships has crossed the Strait of Hormuz but did not have any information on the circumstances or timing.

Four out of initially six ships remain in the Persian Gulf, after one ship's charter agreement expired, meaning it no longer belongs to the Hapag-Lloyd fleet, a spokesperson added.

The four Hapag ships remaining in the gulf are staffed with 100 crew, who are well-supplied with food and water, he said.