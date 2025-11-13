Hapag-Lloyd profit halved as volatile market pressures earnings

German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a 50 per cent drop in nine-month net profit to €846 million ($986.6 million) and lowered the top end of its full-year earnings outlook, citing market volatility and rising costs.

The company narrowed its full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) forecast to between €0.5 billion and €1 billion, reducing the upper end from a previous range of €0.2 billion to €1.1 billion announced in its August earnings.