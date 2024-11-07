Hapag-Lloyd orders 24 boxships from two Chinese yards

Of these, 12 newbuildings – each with a capacity of 16,800 TEUs – will be built by the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group. These units will be used to expand the capacity of services that are already in place.

An additional 12 ships, each with a capacity of 9,200 TEUs, have been ordered from New Times Shipbuilding Company and will replace older units in the Hapag-Lloyd fleet that will be nearing the end of their service life in this decade.