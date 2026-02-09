Hapag-Lloyd earnings decline in 2025 but land at top of guidance

German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said on Monday that its full-year earnings before interest and taxes declined to $1.1 billion, reaching the upper end of its forecast, citing preliminary results.

That was below the $2.8 billion reported for 2024 and compares with a target range of $600 million and $1.1 billion.

In an unscheduled release, the group said that an eight per cent increase in transport volumes was countered by a decline in average freight rates of eight per cent.