Container Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd earnings decline in 2025 but land at top of guidance

Hapag-Lloyd boxship
Hapag-Lloyd boxshipHapag-Lloyd
Published on

German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said on Monday that its full-year earnings before interest and taxes declined to $1.1 billion, reaching the upper end of its forecast, citing preliminary results.

That was below the $2.8 billion reported for 2024 and compares with a target range of $600 million and $1.1 billion.

In an unscheduled release, the group said that an eight per cent increase in transport volumes was countered by a decline in average freight rates of eight per cent.

Higher costs due to the rerouting of ships via the Cape of Good Hope and start-up expenses for a collaboration with rival Maersk known as the Gemini Network dragged on earnings.

However, Gemini-related cost savings started kicking in during the second half of 2025 and will be fully realised in 2026, it said, adding that one-time non-cash effects in the fourth quarter bolstered last year's profit. Hapag-Lloyd is due to publish detailed results and an outlook for the current year on March 26.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Europe
Denmark
Germany
Maersk
Hapag Lloyd
financial results
Gemini Cooperation Agreement
business news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com