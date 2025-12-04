Container Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd CEO: Shipping industry's return to Suez will be gradual

Suez Canal annual revenue drops 23 per cent due after shippers avoid Red Sea routes
Vessels underway in the Suez CanalSuez Canal Authority
Published on

There is no specific timeline for when the shipping industry will resume sailing through the Suez Canal, but any return would be gradual, the Chief Executive of Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth biggest container company said on Thursday.

"No date is set (for a resumption), and once it comes it will be gradual," said CEO Rolf Habben Jansen in an online call with customers, adding there would be a transition period of some 60 to 90 days to adjust current logistics and avoid sudden port congestion.

Vessel owners have been sailing costly routes around Africa since November 2023 because Yemen-based Houthi terrorists have attacked vessels in the Red Sea, supposedly in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war in Gaza, a conflict that has calmed.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Joe Bavier)

MENA
Africa
Houthi rebels
Red Sea
Egypt
Suez Canal
terrorism
Middle East Conflicts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com