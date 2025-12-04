Hapag-Lloyd CEO: Shipping industry's return to Suez will be gradual

There is no specific timeline for when the shipping industry will resume sailing through the Suez Canal, but any return would be gradual, the Chief Executive of Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth biggest container company said on Thursday.

"No date is set (for a resumption), and once it comes it will be gradual," said CEO Rolf Habben Jansen in an online call with customers, adding there would be a transition period of some 60 to 90 days to adjust current logistics and avoid sudden port congestion.