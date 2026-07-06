Gulftainer launches dedicated UAE-Iraq feeder service

UAE-based logistics company Gulftainer has launched a new dedicated feeder service linking the UAE with Iraq via the Port of Umm Qasr.

Operated under Gulftainer's shipping arm GT Lines, the new direct service will connect Umm Qasr to the UAE's gateways and to key regional and global logistics hubs.

By combining GT Lines’ own vessels with Iraq Commercial Terminal and the Umm Qasr Logistics Centre, Gulftainer will create an integrated trade corridor that connects Iraq to the UAE, and through Gulftainer’s wider network, to regional and global markets.