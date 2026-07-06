Gulftainer launches dedicated UAE-Iraq feeder service

UAE-based logistics company Gulftainer has launched a new dedicated feeder service linking the UAE with Iraq via the Port of Umm Qasr.
Operated under Gulftainer's shipping arm GT Lines, the new direct service will connect Umm Qasr to the UAE's gateways and to key regional and global logistics hubs.
By combining GT Lines’ own vessels with Iraq Commercial Terminal and the Umm Qasr Logistics Centre, Gulftainer will create an integrated trade corridor that connects Iraq to the UAE, and through Gulftainer’s wider network, to regional and global markets.
As part of the service, the Umm Qasr Logistics Centre, located adjacent to Iraq Commercial Terminal, will provide warehousing, container storage, cargo consolidation, customs facilitation and other services to streamline cargo flows.
Gulftainer said that by improving cargo visibility and offering more predictable access to global markets, the service will connect Iraqi traders to East Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Africa, and other regions.
"This dedicated service represents the next phase of our long-term partnership with Iraq’s ports authority to support Iraq’s economic growth and communities," said Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer.