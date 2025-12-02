Global Ship Lease to acquire three 8,600 TEU containerships for $90m

While the charter rates are described as below market levels, GSL projects that if the contracts run to their full terms, they will generate aggregate revenues of approximately $88 million.

The company also noted that the combined scrap value of the ships would be approximately $40 million, based on a through-cycle scrap price of $400 per LWT.

GSL intends to fund the initial acquisition using cash on hand to facilitate execution, with the potential to add financing at a later stage. Following the delivery of these units, the company noted its fleet will expand to 71 vessels with a total capacity of 422,567 TEU.