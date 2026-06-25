Global Ship Lease signs $413m deal for five newbuild container ships

An additional $131 million could be generated if the charterers exercise all extension options, which would increase the average term by approximately 2.2 years.

These agreements expand the orderbook of the company to 15 ships, which are collectively expected by Global Ship Lease to generate more than $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA over an average capacity-weighted firm charter term of 7.1 years.

"The needs of the global container trade are becoming ever more complex and variable," Executive Chairman George Youroukos said. He highlighted that the addition of these new ships will help reduce the company's average fleet age.

The company noted the transaction remains subject to certain conditions precedent being met.