Global Ship Lease revenue up, net income down in Q1 2026

Global Ship Lease announced an operating revenue of $198.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase from $191 million during the same period in 2025.

The firm reported that net income available to common shareholders fell to $91.4 million from $121 million in the previous year, which had been boosted by vessel sales.

This revenue growth was driven by higher rates on charter renewals and the addition of three newly acquired vessels, despite the previous divestment of four ships. Average fleet utilisation increased to 98.2 per cent for the three months ended March 31, 2026, up from 93.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.