Global Ship Lease Q3 2025 net income rises 17.5 per cent

Containership owner Global Ship Lease (GSL) has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting a 17.5 per cent year-on-year increase in net income available to common shareholders, which reached $92.6 million, or $2.59 per share. Operating revenue for the quarter was $192.7 million, up 10.7 per cent from Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $130.2 million, a 5.6 per cent increase. For the first nine months of 2025, net income available to common shareholders rose 20.8 per cent to $306.7 million, or $8.60 per share, while operating revenue grew 8.9 per cent to $575.5 million.