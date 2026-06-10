FEATURE | War fears and fuel spikes double global container shipping rates

The cost of shipping a container of goods from Asia to the United States has doubled since the start of the Iran war, driven by spiking fuel prices and an uptick in demand from importers who are worried costs will only rise further as the conflict wears on.

"If you want to know how seriously to take the threat of an energy crisis, look at container shipping rather than oil markets because the risk is priced into the spiralling freight rates far more clearly," said Peter Sand, chief analyst at freight pricing platform Xeneta.

The dynamic threatens to feed into already high inflation rates in the United States, and reflects a major challenge for the US administration of President Donald Trump after it started its war on Iran.