Evergreen, Wan Hai and Yang Ming launch new China-Southeast Asia service

Wan Hai Lines, Evergreen Marine Corporation, and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation have launched a new China-Southeast Asia service scheduled to commence on October 31, 2025.
Wan Hai Lines said the new service marks a significant expansion of its regional network, offering enhanced direct delivery from northern China to Indonesia.
The new service will be operated by five vessels, each with intake capacity ranging from 1,900 to 2,200 TEUs.
The maiden voyage will be served by Ever Order and will depart from Dalian on November 1, arriving in Surabaya on November 17. The service will follow a fixed 35-day round trip schedule, ensuring consistent and reliable operations.
The service's port rotation will be as follows: Dalian – Tianjin New Port– Qingdao – Ningbo – Surabaya – Jakarta – Singapore - Port Kelang (West Port) – Kaohsiung – Dalian.
Wan Hai Lines said it is confident that the new service will provide customers with better frequency and service coverage between intra-Asia trade lanes.